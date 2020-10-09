Oshana governor hands over seeds

The agricultural sector plays a strategic role in economic development and is a component of industry that presents greater opportunities for sustained growth, employment and poverty alleviation amongst the people.

Oshana Region Governor, Elia Irimari made these remarks whilst handing over seeds and watering cans to 35 beneficiaries from different Oshana constituencies at Oshakati on Thursday.

WAP Pharmacy, which was established in the Oshana Region in the past 10 years, donated the seeds valued at more than N.dollars 35 500, while Irimari’s office contributed the watering cans, worth over N.dollars 3 300.

“I have always emphasised that agriculture is our future, especially here in Oshana Region and I now think with the effects brought up by the pandemic (COVID-19), you can all agree with me on this,” said Irimari, who commended WAP Pharmacy for their contribution.

He requested the Oshana regional councillors to ensure that all the beneficiaries use the opportunity to produce and further explore the opportunities available in the agricultural industry.

The seeds are for cabbages, onions, tomatoes, carrots, broccoli and green peppers.

Source: Namibia Press Agency