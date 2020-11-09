Oshana NamPol investigates alleged poisoned tombo death

Police at Ongwediva in the Oshana Region on Friday have registered a case of murder following the death of an unidentified man on 29 October who allegedly drank a poisoned local brew ‘tombo’ at a local cuca shop.

Inspector Thomas Aiyambo of the Namibian Police Force Community Affairs’ office in the region revealed in a crime report issued on Saturday that the deceased was allegedly given a glass of poisoned tombo at one of the Adolf location’s cuca shops on 27 October.

Aiyambo indicated that it is alleged that after drinking tombo, the deceased left the cuca shop to go home, and was later found by community members laying in a nearby field not feeling well.

Family members of the deceased were called in and took him to the Oshakati Intermediate Hospital where he received medical treatment on 27 and 28 October before his death on 29 October, Aiyambo said.

The deceased died at home in Oikango village. “They (family members) were later informed by the doctor that their brother died from poison,” stated Aiyambo, adding that nobody has been arrested in connection with the incident and police investigations into the matter are ongoing.

Aiyambo declined to disclose details of the deceased when asked to do so on Sunday.

Source: Namibia Press Agency