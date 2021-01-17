The Namibian Police Force (NamPol) in the Oshikoto Region on Sunday arrested a 34-year-old woman from Ombalayamumbwenge village on charges of attempted murder and concealment of birth.

Confirming the incident to Nampa, commander of NamPol in the region, Commissioner Armas Shivute, said the alleged attempted murder and concealment of birth occurred at around 05h00 near Ekondo location in the Oshigambo area.

According to Shivute, a new-born baby girl was found dumped alive and naked in the bush of a palm tree by a passer-by, who alerted elderly women and they took the baby to the Oshigambo clinic.

The community members, Shivute said, followed blood drops from the scene to one of the nearby houses and called in the police, who found two women, including the suspect, inside the house.

“Suspect admitted to the crime, alleging that the father of the baby has denied the pregnancy,” stated the Oshikoto NamPol commander, adding that the suspected mother and the baby are admitted for treatment at the Onandjokwe hospital and are in a stable condition.

The infant, Shivute said, is of 2.3kg and is in a healthy condition. Shivute also reported that a 19-year-old man was arrested on Thursday at the Omuntele village area for allegedly raping a nine-year-old girl child on Thursday.

“It is alleged that the victim was walking from Geneva location to Onkani village when she was approached by unknown man, who held her on the neck and threatened her not to scream, otherwise he will kill her,” Shivute cited.

He added that the suspect pulled the child to a nearby earth dam, where he had sexual intercourse with her under coercive circumstances.

Shivute confirmed that the suspect has been arrested on a charge of rape and is due to appear in the Ondangwa Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

Police investigations into the two incidents continue.

Source: Namibia Press Agency