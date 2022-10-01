The Oshikoto Region emerged as the overall winner of the second Namibia Mathematics Olympiad (NMO), which was held in the capital on Thursday.

The Region had four participating schools; Tsumeb Secondary School, Oshilulu Community School, Onguti Secondary School and Heroes Private School, which each received N.dollars 10 000 worth of Mathematics and Science equipment.

The event, which was hosted by the Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture, in collaboration with the National Commission on Research, Science and Technology (NCRST), along with the University of Namibia (UNAM) and the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST), and was aimed at popularising science, technology, and innovation among students, teachers, educators, and the general public.

During the event, education minister, Anna Nghipondoka, stated that the Namibian education system has focused on relevant quality education that embraces the ever-changing world of work and prepares a learner who is a critical thinker and a science and technology expert, in line with Vision 2030.

She stated that the Namibian government recognises the importance of mathematics in everyday life and has thus introduced the Namibian Mathematical Olympiad, through the NCRST as one of the steps toward realising the Vision 2030 goal of transforming Namibia into a knowledge-based economy.

