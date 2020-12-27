Oshikuku councillor urges community to work hard

Omusati regional councillor for the Oshikuku Constituency, Matheus Gabriel has implored inhabitants of his constituency to foster a spirit of hard work to ensure production and a better standard of living.

In a statement availed to Nampa, Gabriel said hard work and production should be the common endeavour of all Oshikuku residents in order to help the constituency develop.

“The year 2021 is dawning and the rainy season is here. In this respect, I would like to urge all of us in the constituency to pull in the same direction and ensure that no one feels left out in the development agenda,” stated Gabriel.

He urged the Oshikuku inhabitants to ensure prosperity for all by cultivating their mahangu fields and taking care of their livestock this coming rainy season.

Gabriel at the same time expressed his appreciations for the small and medium enterprises (SMEs) of the constituency, saying they are the backbone of local economic development.

To the young people of the constituency, Gabriel said the Omusati Regional Council in collaboration with the central government and all key stakeholders, is determined to look at opportunities and programmes for youth employment.

He then invited the community to share with his administration any ideas and experiences that can take the constituency to greater heights.

Source: Namibia Press Agency