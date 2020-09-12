Oshivelo community protests for development

The community of Oshivelo settlement in the Oshikoto Region on Friday handed a petition over to the settlement office demanding better service delivery, reasonable tariffs and fair allocation of land and construction tenders.

A 10-member group of community representatives, led by Ephraim Shipanga, marched through the settlement’s streets to the office, where they handed their petition over to senior administrative officer Eliaser Hamukoto.

They carried placards bearing messages such as “We need land”, “Reduce water tariffs” and “Oshivelo is not for sale.”

Reading the petition before handing it over on behalf of the petitioners, Shipanga said Oshivelo, the main entrance to and from the northern regions of Oshikoto, Oshana, Ohangwena and Omusati, continues to be neglected in terms of development.

The residents claimed that they are denied the right to serviced land which some of them have applied for since 2008 and continue to live in shacks.

They demanded to know the requirements for someone to get a plot at Oshivelo, while at the same time accusing the settlement committee of allocating land to non-residents only, and mainly giving land to wealthy people for business purposes.

“Water is very expensive, some members receive bills of the amounts ranging between N.dollars 100 and N.dollars 1 000 per month, which is impossible for a settlement,” Shipanga said while reading from the petition, adding that bills sometimes contain errors and residents are not refunded when such mistakes are made.

The Oshivelo community further also want better service delivery in terms of electricity and water connections, allocation of serviced land and creation of employment.

They set 18 September as the deadline for the settlement leadership and other role players to convene a meeting with the community to address the issues, “or further measures will be taken extremely and forcefully,” Shipanga said.

Receiving the petition, Hamukoto commended the group for staging a peaceful protest and promised that their grievances will be forwarded to the relevant authorities without delay.

Source: Namibia Press Agency