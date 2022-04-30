Osire gets new ambulance and COVID-19 quarantine facility

Minister of Health and Social Services, Dr Kalumbi Shangula on Friday officially received medical equipment, pharmaceuticals, an ambulance and COVID-19 isolation facility donated by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

The contributions were sourced by the UNCHR in conjunction with the Ministry of Home Affairs, Immigration, Safety and Security and will be used at the Osire clinic which serves all refugees at the settlement as well as surrounding communities.

The Osire settlement located in the Otjozondjupa Region houses refugees from at least 17 African countries.

Speaking at the handover event here, Shangula said the Osire clinic which serves over 5 000 people, is currently served by one ambulance which was donated by UNHCR in 2010. However, because of the high frequency of trips, the ambulance has accumulated excessive kilometres concomitant with frequent breakdowns due to wear and tear, resulting in the need to replace the ageing components.

He said the new ambulance will be used to respond to emergency cases not only at Osire but also at nearby farms, especially motor vehicle accidents, maternal cases and snake bites among other emergencies that may arise.

“I am pleased to state that this generous donation will save countless lives in this community as patients who need urgent ambulance transportation will not have to wait for long periods owing to the non-availability of an ambulance,” said Shangula.

He called on residents to get vaccinated as the winter season approaches, noting that the government has procured adequate COVID-19 vaccines that have been distributed to different vaccination sites around the country.

“Getting vaccinated is the right thing to do. With the approaching winter, it is not known what turn the pandemic will take. Forewarned is forearmed. Let us arm ourselves against COVID-19 by getting vaccinated. Prevention is better than cure. The effective cocktail against COVID-19 consists of vaccination, masking, physical distancing and sanitising,” he said.

Home Affairs Deputy Minister, Daniel Kashikola said Namibia will continue to honour its commitment to provide support and protection to people seeking asylum in Namibia.

He said hosting of refugees at the settlement is clear testimony and affirmation by Namibia to offer protection to those who need it most.

“It is a known fact that conflicts and dramatic events, particularly in the African Great Lakes region, continue to force people to flee their countries and lead to more refugees coming to Namibia,” Kashikola said.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency