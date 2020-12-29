Othithiya temporarily closed to public

The Namibian Police Force (NamPol) in Oshikoto Region on Monday closed off the Othithiya water spring for public access due to alleged irresponsible behaviour of revellers.

Deputy Commissioner Petrus Shigwedha of the Oshikoto police told Nampa on Monday that the suspension of access to the popular recreational place is temporary to help curb the further spread of COVID-19 infections.

“Access to Othithiya is only suspended for now until further notice. We experienced the problem of COVID-19 health and hygiene protocols not being adhered to, people were not observing social distancing and they were coming in very big numbers exceeding 50 persons,” Shigwedha said.

Shigwedha noted that the area has been filling up since last week and authorities feared that it could lead to more COVID-19 cases. He however added that people have been adhering to the curfew and would usually leave before 21h00.

“It particularly started getting worse from 23 December 2020 and on Monday it was a disaster. The curfew helped us a lot because before 21h00 everyone would start leaving but the biggest problem is that health protocols were not being adhered to. There were bigger crowds coming and people were not wearing masks or observing social distancing. Our fear is that if we do not try to remedy the situation now then on New Year’s Eve it will be worse,” he noted.

The deputy commissioner stated that the decision was not solely made by NamPol but involved other stakeholders as well.

“We did not just close it down as NamPol. We engaged with Omuthiya Town Council and the regional health director of Oshikoto. We discussed about it today (Monday) and we took the decision to have Othithiya cordoned off and restricted from public access,” Shigwedha said.

On Monday, Oshikoto recorded 22 COVID-19 cases of which six were from Omuthiya.

