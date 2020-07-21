Otjaandjamwenyo gets potable water thanks to community activist

Otjaandjamwenyo village in the Omusati Region now has a stable potable water supply thanks to a 25-year-old man from the area who decided to help his community.

Jackson Meliheketji is a community activist and works as a nurse at the Katutura State Hospital in Windhoek.

“I realised that the community I am from has been without potable water for a long time and as such, I decided to put aside N.dollars 5 000 for a pipeline connection from a nearby NamWater line for my people and their animals to have clean water. I decided to pay for the connection after listening to the Otjaandjamwenyo community’s outcry for a long time,” Meliheketji told Nampa in an interview.

He officially handed over the infrastructure on Saturday.

Meliheketji explained that residents are just expected to pay their monthly water bills and to establish a water point committee to ensure the collection of money from the local households to pay NamWater.

He pointed out that all members of the community, irrespective of their tribe, ethnicity and political affiliation, are to be served by the water point.

“It is very rare for a young person like Jackson to sacrifice his own resources to ensure clean water supply for a community,” local vice-headman Kamuyero Ngoro said.

He said his community previously got their water from a local traditionally built water source, while their livestock drank from the Ruacana Town Council sewage pond situated some five kilometres away from Otjaandjamwenyo.

Ngoro encouraged other young people to emulate the example set by Meliheketji by also contributing to the welfare of their community.

The donation includes a concrete trough for water for the livestock.

