Otjerunda Combined School completes annual sporting event

The Otjerunda Combined school in the Kunene region has finalised its yearly sporting event that saw 18 schools from Kunene and Omusati region competing for various sporting events on Sunday.

The tournament that started off on Saturday and ended on Sunday was hailed a success by the organisers. Otjerunda sports organiser Nokokure Muundjua, told Nampa in an Interview here on Sunday that the motive of organising such a huge sporting event is part of making a significant contribution to a child’s personal, social and moral development.

He also added the tourney is being used to generate funds for the school development purpose and of the registration fees from different sports code, a mere five per cent goes to the school coffers.

Muundjua further alluded that the event smoothly and all games were concluded on time. In the boy’s football category that saw 18 teams competing on a knock-out basis, Ruacana Vocational Secondary School from Omusati region emerged victorious after beating Alpha combined school in the final game and walked away with N. dollars 4000, Alpha Combined school walked away with N. dollars 2560 while Mureti Secondary School from Opuwo got N. dollars 1700 for coming third.

In the netball category, Mureti secondary school emerged victorious and pocketed N. dollars 1700, in second place, Ombombo combined school received N. dollars 1400 while Omuhonga primary school got N. dollars 720 for the third-best spot. The girls' football category was won by Ehomba combined school who walked away with 1300 followed by Ombombo, N. dollars 700 and Ehomba B team who pocketed N. dollars 550. In the volleyball category, only two schools took part, Putuavanga secondary school from Opuwo and Otjerunda combined school, Putuavanga beat Otjerunda and received N. dollars 370 while Otjerunda walked away with N. dollars 120.

The beauty pageant was retained by Otjerunda combined school.

