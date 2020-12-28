Otjimati, Eastern Swallows victors in Epukiro tournament
Otjimati and Eastern Swallows won the football and netball competitions of annual Epukiro December tournament on Sunday.
The tournament, held at Epukiro Secondary School Sports field under strick COVID-19 measures, saw Otjimati football team knocking out Otjimanangombe in the first semi-final by a 1-0 scoreline.
In the second semi-final, Ezorongondo overcame Otjiuamapeta 1-0 and thus saw the Otjimati locking horns with Ezorongondo in the final.
Otjimati were then crowned champions after defeating Ezorongondo 2-0 in the final.
Kamaa Tjaronda and Utjanga Hange scored for champions Otjimati, who pocketed N.dollars 14 000, a trophy plus 20 gold medals, while Ezorongondo walked away with N.dollars 8 000 and 20 silver medals as runners-up.
In netball category, Okomumbonde-based Eastern Swallows ladies took points after Okovimburu failed to pitch up and got automatic final spot.
In the second netball semi-final, Otumbonde-based Red Fire overcame their counterparts from Ovinjuru with a 14 -10 scoreline.
Eastern Swallowsthen then won the netball competition after defeated Red Fire to go home with N.dollars 7 000, a trophy and 12 gold medals, whereas Red Fire pocketed 4 000 plus 12 silver medals as runners up.
An amount of N.dollars 2 000 went to Ovinjuru netball team for coming third in the competition.
Source: Namibia Press Agency