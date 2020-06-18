Otjimati show called off

The chairperson of the Otjimati Agricultural mini-show committee Meno Tjahuha said the annual event which was supposed to take place on 22 June 2020 is called off due outbreak of the corona virus (COVID-19).

Tjahuha told Nampa here on Thursday that the pandemic affects farming community in Epukiro constituency and most farmers did not prepare their livestock for the show.

“COVID-19 is national concern and it has affected many sectors including agricultural segment, most farmers failed to be closer to their livestock and give maximum attention,” Tjahuha said.

He added that the event is viewed as a preparatory for all bigger events, thus farmers should not lose focus as there is a possibility for those event this year.

He also encouraged farmers to continue preparing their livestock for the upcoming bigger events like constituency, regional and even at national level.

“The show is one of the economic contributor to Otjimati residents and its cancellation might affect business operation within the village. We should not be demotivated by the annulment of the event but rather focus on other developmental project that will help the settlement to grow, said Tjahuha.

Otjimati water point committee used to get funds from the event, thus Tjahuha urges residence should look into other projects like cutting grasses, poles and even clearing bushes in camps to bring income.

“We received good rain and that should motivate us to put more efforts in our produce. Let’s work harder as farming is our only hope and we have survived many droughts,” the chairperson said.

Established in 1994, Otjimati mini show is a platform where farmers in the constituency and Omaheke region’s young livestock compete against each other with the aim of adding quality to them at tender age. Also, it is an information sharing session whereby farmers taught various farming lessons to improve productivity among others.

