Otjinene Annual Christmas cup starting this weekend

The Otjinene Sport and Culture Association’s annual Christmas football and netball competition is scheduled to start at the Otjinene sports field this weekend.

Mervin Kamenje, an executive member of the association, told Nampa on Wednesday this year’s tournament will be held under the theme ‘Kicking out gender-based violence and human trafficking.’

Thirty-two teams will compete in the football category while 14 teams will vie for the first prize in the netball category.

“The competition is strictly open to clubs affiliated to the Otjinene Sports and Culture Association,” Kamenje said.

The finals of the competition will take place next weekend.

A total amount of N.dollars 36 000 will be shared by the winners in the football category, while N.dollars 14 000 has been allocated to the netball category.

In the football category, the winners will pocket N.dollars 17 000 and a trophy, whereas the runners-up will get N.dollars 9 000.

The semi-final losers will each pocket N.dollars 5 000.

The netball winners will take home N.dollars 6 000 and a trophy while the runners-up will walk away with N.dollars 4 000.

Each semi-final loser will take home N.dollars 2 000.

Kamenje further told Nampa the tournament has seen tremendous growth since its inception.

“Teams are no longer just participating, they are competing. The tournament has become competitive, you never know which team will make it to the finals or who will win the tournament, unlike in the past when some teams were known for victory,” said Kamenje.

He further said the tournament’s rewards and the number of participants have also increased.

Okauua Rovers Football Club (FC) are the current champions of the football competition after they defeated Okaumbangere FC during the 2019 tournament, whereas Otjinoko are the netball champs after they beat Ozongaru in last year’s finals.

The Otjinene Sport and Culture Association was established in 1987 to promote sport and cultural activities in the constituency and the Omaheke Region as a whole.

Source: Namibia Press Agency