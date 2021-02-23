The Otjinene Sport and Culture Association’s annual Christmas football and netball competition concluded at Otjinene this weekend after the finals were postponed due to the increase in COVID-19 cases at the time.

The 2020 tournament, held under the theme ‘Kicking out gender-based violence and human trafficking’, started on 12 December 2020 and was initially set to conclude on 09 January 2021.

The event attracted 32 teams in the football category and 14 teams in the netball category, all competing for a total amount of N.dollars 50 000.

Okauua Rovers Football Club won the football category after defeating Oslek FC 1-0 during the finals held over the weekend.

Rovers pocketed N.dollars 17 000 and a trophy, while Oslek FC won N.dollars 9 000.

Semi-final losers Okei and Mighty Bucks each pocketed N.dollars 5 000.

The netball category concluded in December, with Otjinoko collecting the cup for the second year in a row after defeating Fine Young Stars 23-22 in the finals, pocketing N.dollars 6 000 and a trophy.

For the 2020 tournament, N.dollars 36 000 was shared by the winners in the football category, while N.dollars 14 000 was allocated to the netball category.

Source: Namibian Press Agency