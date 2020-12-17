Otjinene Expo founder dies

The Otjinene Village Council’s Chief Human Resource Manager and founder of the Otjinene Expo, Mbamunondjamo Kaahangoro, has died at the age of 45.

His death was confirmed to Nampa by Otjinene Constituency Councillor, Erwin Katjizeu on Thursday, who said Kaahangoro died on Wednesday at his home in Otjinene.

Katjizeu expressed condolences towards the family and friends of the deceased, saying Otjinene has lost a giant as he spearheaded most of the development efforts in the constituency.

“His death is indeed a great loss to the people of Otjinene. Even looking at the Otjinene Expo, I don’t think it will be the same without him. He founded this expo and moulded it into one of the greatest rural area-based expos in the country,” he added.

Kaahangoro also served as the spokesperson of the Otjinene Farmers Association.

Source: Namibia Press Agency