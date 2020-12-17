Otjivero FC tournament slated for Saturday

The third edition of the annual Otjivero football and netball tournament under the auspices of Western Sports Zone #2 is scheduled to take place on Saturday at the Otjivero sports field in the Kunene Region.

In an interview with Nampa on Wednesday, the event’s organiser, Doctor Tjivinda, said the tournament has been a huge success since its inception as it produced a number of talents that went on to represent big teams.

He further noted that the tournament is only open to Western Sports Zone #2 teams; Ongongo, Orupembe, Etanga, Otjitanda, Waterfall FC, Okondjombo Orotjitombo and Otjivero.

Tjivinda also pointed out that in order to make sure that COVID-19 protocols are observed as announced by the Head of State on Wednesday, the organiser has requested the Namibian Police Force to assist with ensuring adherence.

