Otjiwarongo elects candidates for regional and local authority elections

Swapo Party members for the Otjiwarongo district on Monday night held their extra-ordinary district conference where they elected candidates to represent the party at the Regional Council and Local Authority elections on 25 November.

Swapo’s Otjozondjupa regional administrator, Candy Shivute in an interview with Nampa on Tuesday said seven party members were elected at the conference as candidates of the party in the upcoming local authority elections.

Incumbent constituency councillor for Otjiwarongo, Marlay Mbakera was also endorsed as the representative of the party in the regional council elections.

The candidates who were internally elected by the conference to contest the local authority elections are Shivute, Julienda Kambungu, Godhard Hoko, Hilde Noreses, Hans Useb, Hilde Jesaja and Sageus Garab.

Shivute and Jesaja serve on the current local authority council of the Otjiwarongo Municipality.

“These seven candidates and Mbakera will now represent Swapo in the November Regional Council and Local Authority elections, where they will compete against other political party representatives for the positions,” said Shivute.

A total of 62 delegates from the 11 political branches of Swapo in the Otjiwarongo district attended the conference.

Returning officer, George Garab facilitated the internal party elections at the district conference.

