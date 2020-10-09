Otjiwarongo girls and women march against GBV

Over 100 women and girls at Otjiwarongo on Friday afternoon marched against the increasing cases related to gender-based violence (GBV) in the country.

The procession went through the Dr Libertine Amathila Street, Dr Hage Geingob Avenue and connected to Willem Henk Street, where they handed over a petition to the Otjiwarongo Constituency Councillor, Marlay Mbakera.

During the march, the participants chanted slogans such as ‘Down GBV, Down’ and ‘Viva justice for all’, saying their sisters, mothers, daughters and wives were no longer safe in the Republic of Namibia.

The group spokesperson, Taljaard Uaputauka, said the Otjiwarongo residents were triggered by the hurtful discovery of the human remains suspected to be those of Shannon Wasserfall, found in a shallow grave at Walvis Bay in the Erongo Region on Tuesday.

The 22-year-old Wasserfall had gone missing at the harbour town in April this year.

In their petition, the residents demanded to see Government acting very fast in prioritising the elimination of all types of GBV.

“Our lawmakers should pass a strong Bill that would address all cases of violence against our women and girls, domestic violence in marriages, on sexual offenders, human trafficking and domestic (violence) related cases,” they said.

The group also called on Government to introduce a regional fund here that would assist in hosting constituency programmes that would be aimed at educating women and girls on violence against them.

“We also want to see our Government starting to support those survivors of violence and abuse to the level of their recovery,” stated the petition.

On his part, Mbakera promised to channel the petition to the regional governor’s office.

She said that all women in the country were already tired of these increasing cases of GBV.

“Therefore, this spirit you demonstrated today should not stop here. We need to continue fighting and demanding a fair justice for all women,” she said.

Mbakera also proposed for the establishment of a regional self-defence marshal art classes, where women would be taught some practical self-defence methods to apply when in danger.

Source: Namibia Press Agency