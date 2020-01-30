Otjiwarongo man allegedly commits suicide

A 44-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself with a rope near the Otjiwarongo military base on Wednesday.

The Namibian Police Force (NamPol)'s Otjozondjupa Regional Crime Investigations Coordinator, Deputy Commissioner Naukalemo Andreas in an interview with Nampa on Thursday said the deceased has been identified as Hermund Iiyambo Pandekeni.

His body was found by a passerby while it was still hanging on a tree with a rope around the neck on Wednesday afternoon at about 14h20, she said.

Andreas added that the deceased is a resident of Otjiwarongo.

His close relatives have been informed of his death, she said.

The police officer further stated that no suicide note was found and no foul play is suspected so far.

Police investigations continue.

Source: Namibia Press Agency