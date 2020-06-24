Otjiwarongo municipality enters into PPP

The OtjiwarongoOtjiwarongo on Wednesday announced a public private partnership (PPP) deal in entered into to service land and build a total of 316 low cost houses at the town.

Otjiwarongo Municipality Public Relations’ Officer, AdelheidShilongo in an interview with Nampa on Wednesday said the agreement was signed on 11 June 2020 between the municipality and the Unistrat Property Investment at the town.

Shilongo said the property developer company agreed on 11 June this year to service a portion of land and build one to two bedroom houses in the Extension 13, situated between the Freedom Park residential area and Ombili informal settlement.

The houses are expected to be sold below N.dollars 400 000.

“We want to deliver enough serviced land and also standing housing units for different income groups at this town,” she said.

The land servicing in the Extension 13, kicked off during this week with the creation of major street roads.

Shilongo further added that the municipality during this year intends to conduct a massive land servicing in Ombili and EieRisiko informal settlements where a total of 4 000 plots would be created.

Source: Namibia Press Agency