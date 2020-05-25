Otjiwarongo-Okahandja road accident deceased persons identified

The two women who died as a result of a road accident on Sunday morning after a GWM pick-up they were travelling in veered-off the road and rolled several times south of Otjiwarongo has been identified.

Spokesperson of the Namibian Police Force (NamPol) in the Otjozondjupa Region, Inspector Maureen Mbeha in an interview with Nampa on Monday said the deceased has been identified as Olivia Ebas, 31, and the 34-year-old Lucia Sakaria.

“Both deceased people were identified on Monday by their close family members,” Mbeha said.

The police officer further said that Ebas and Sakaria had formed part of the nine people (aged between 18-months and 55 years), who were travelling in a white pick-up vehicle with a canopy from Windhoek to the northern parts of the country that was involved in a road accident on the Otjiwarongo-Okahandja B1 road on Sunday morning.

It is suspected a 23-year-old driver lost control over the vehicle, and caused it to roll several times.

Ebas died on the spot, while Sakaria succumbed to injuries later at the Otjiwarongo State Hospital that Sunday afternoon.

The accident occurred at about 55 kilometres south of Otjiwarongo.

So far the driver has been discharged from the Otjiwarongo State Hospital, and three other victims transferred to Windhoek for further medical attention.

A culpable homicide docket was on Sunday opened against the driver at the Otjiwarongo Police Station.

Police investigations into the matter continue.

Source: Namibia Press Agency