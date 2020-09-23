Otjiwarongo-Okahandja road accident victims identified

Three men who died instantly on Sunday night in a road accident between Otjiwarongo and Okahandja were positively identified by their close relatives on Tuesday.

Spokesperson of the Namibian Police Force (NamPol) in the Otjozondjupa Region, Inspector Maureen Mbeha in an interview with Nampa on Wednesday said the deceased were identified as Collin Kuzatjike, 41, Johannes Amashili, 46, and Jesaya Nakamwe, 50.

Mbeha said the three men died on the spot after the three different vehicles they were in were involved in a collision Sunday night at about 20h00, approximately 60 kilometres south of Otjiwarongo.

“Four other people that survived the same accident with injuries were first admitted to the Otjiwarongo State Hospital, before two of them, aged 18 and nine years, were transferred to a hospital in the capital for further medical attention,” she said.

Police investigations in the matter continue.

Source: Namibia Press Agency