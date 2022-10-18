Otjiwarongo residents support Cheetah Cement employees

Three striking employees of Cheetah Cement outside Otjiwarongo were this morning detained by members of the Namibian Police Force (NamPol) for allegedly violating a court order.

Otjiwarongo Police Station commander, Chief Inspector Nelvin Adams, headed an operation along with 15 other police officers, who instructed the employees to vacate their striking site at the factory gate.

Adams informed the employees that they have to vacate the site, saying he received a court order on Friday instructing his office to enforce the law and prevent all striking employees from entering the Cheetah Cement premises.

The employees however refused to move and their Mineworkers Union of Namibia (MUN) regional deputy treasurer, Philemon Shipanga; MUN Cheetah Cement branch coordinator, Nafital Nghipitwako and another employee, Johannes Willem, were detained.

The three were transported to the Otjiwarongo Police Station, while 30 other striking employees followed them there, chanting songs and slogans. In July this year, the striking employees were dragged to the labour court for allegedly blocking the entrance of the cement factory.

NAMPA

2 (BAGHDAD, 17 OCT, AFP) – Iraq’s newly-elected President Abdul Latif Rashid pledged today to take office to throw his weight behind efforts to form a strong new government rapidly.

‘The Iraqi people expect a new government to be formed rapidly, and that it be efficient and united,’ Rashid said on his inauguration at the presidential palace in Baghdad.

Rashid, 78, elected last Thursday to the largely ceremonial post reserved for Iraq’s Kurdish minority, swiftly named Mohammed Shia al-Sudani as prime minister-designate.

Sudani’s task now is to form a new government that would end a year of political gridlock in the war-scarred nation since general elections were held in October 2021.

But the movement of firebrand cleric Moqtada Sadr, Sudani’s rival in Iraq’s majority Shiite camp, Saturday announced its refusal to join a Sudani-led government, igniting fears of renewed delays that are common in Iraq’s multi-confessional politics.

AFP

3 (ISLAMABAD, 17 OCT, XINHUA) – Seven alleged terrorists were killed by security forces in two separate counter-terror operations in Pakistan during the last 24 hours, authorities said.

The police’s Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) said yesterday the security forces raided a terrorist hideout in Mastung district in the country’s southwestern Balochistan province.

During an exchange of fire, six terrorists were killed while three others escaped in the darkness, the CTD said.

The CTD said weapons and ammunition were seized from the terrorists’ hideout, adding that the killed terrorists were planning a big attack on sensitive installations in Balochistan’s capital Quetta.

Separately, an alleged terrorist was killed on Sunday in an intelligence-based operation in the Jani Khel area of Bannu district in the northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the Pakistan Army, said in a statement late Sunday night.

XINHUA

4 (TEHRAN, 17 OCT, AFP) – Iran vowed today an ‘immediate’ response to the European Union as it prepares new sanctions on the Islamic republic after over a month of protests sparked by Mahsa Amini’s death.

EU foreign ministers met Monday to adopt sanctions on Iran, including on the morality police in whose custody Amini died on September 16 after she was detained for allegedly breaching Iran’s strict dress code for women.

Iran will ‘decide and act immediately in accordance with the decisions and actions’ taken by EU member countries, foreign ministry spokesman Naser Kanani said.

‘If they initiate new sanctions, this action is definitely unconstructive and irrational.’

Iran has been rocked by demonstrations since the death of 22-year-old Amini and a crackdown on protesters.

AFP

5 (LUXEMBOURG, 17 OCT, AFP) – The EU today stepped up its military support for Kyiv by launching a mission to train 15,000 Ukrainian soldiers and providing 500 million euros more for weapons.

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba addressed a meeting of his EU counterparts via video link from a shelter in Kyiv and urged them to provide more air defences and sanction Iran over drone supplies to Russia after strikes pummelled the city.

‘While Dmytro Kuleba addresses (us) from a bomb shelter, we raise EU military assistance to 3.1 billion euros ($3 billion) and launch the EU military training mission for Ukraine,’ EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell tweeted from the meeting in Luxembourg.

‘Russia’s latest indiscriminate attacks will not shake our determination to support Ukraine, it will only reinforce it.’

After almost eight months of war, Ukraine’s forces are making progress on the battlefield and Kyiv’s western backers are keen to make sure its troops have the capacity to keep fighting.

