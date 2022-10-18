Otjiwarongo residents support Cheetah Cement employees

The three striking employees of Cheetah Cement who were detained Monday morning by members of the Namibian Police Force for allegedly violating a court order, are all out on a warning.

The employees who were detained are the Mineworkers Union of Namibia (MUN) regional deputy treasurer, Philemon Shipanga, the MUN Cheetah Cement branch coordinator, Nafital Nghipitwako and Johannes Willem.

Otjiwarongo Police Station commander, Chief Inspector Nelvin Adams who headed the operation Monday morning told Nampa in an interview Monday afternoon that the trio was released on a warning.

Adams and 15 other police officers who detained them earlier on Monday had told the Cheetah Cement employees to vacate the striking site, saying the police received a court order instructing them to enforce the law and prevent all striking employees from the Cheetah Cement premises.

In July this year, the workers were dragged to the labour court for allegedly blocking the entrance of the cement factory.

NAMPA

2 (KAMPALA, 17 OCT, XINHUA) – Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni has put the country’s capital Kampala on a high Ebola response alert as the east African country grapples with the deadly disease.

Museveni in a tweet today said while two cases that tested positive in Kampala came from Mubende, the epicentre of the outbreak, there are contacts to the cases and a risk of infection.

‘For Kampala city, while the two cases that tested positive came from Mubende district and are regarded as Mubende cases, because of the presence of contacts of these two cases and the risks of infection, I have directed a full mobilization of Kampala city into a response mode,’ Museveni said.

Museveni’s latest update on the outbreak in the country comes after he instituted a 21-day lockdown and night curfew in Mubende and Kassanda districts on Saturday in an effort to contain the spread of the deadly disease.

Of the two patients who tested positive in Kampala, one died, while the other one is under isolation.

XINHUA

3 (ADDIS ABABA, 17 OCT, AFP) – Ethiopia’s government today vowed to seize control of airports and other sites in Tigray, while at the same time reiterating a commitment to peace talks, as international alarm mounted over fighting in the war-torn region.

The African Union yesterday called for an immediate and unconditional truce as combat intensified in northern Ethiopia, where pro-government forces and rebels from the Tigray region have been at war for nearly two years.

AU Commission chair Moussa Faki Mahamat also urged the rivals to ‘recommit to dialogue’ after both sides accepted an invitation to peace talks that failed to materialise as violence spiralled.

The authorities in Tigray said Sunday they were ‘ready to abide by an immediate cessation of hostilities’ and called on the international community to press the government to come to the table.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s government said in a statement Monday it was ‘committed to the peaceful resolution of the conflict through the AU-led peace talks,’ without addressing the ceasefire call.

AFP

4 (STOCKHOLM, 17 OCT, AFP) – Sweden’s parliament today narrowly elected conservative leader Ulf Kristersson as prime minister, leading the country’s first government to be shored up by the far-right Sweden Democrats.

Kristersson, 58, was elected by a wafer-thin majority of three votes, after announcing a deal on Friday to form a governing coalition comprising his Moderate Party, the Christian Democrats and the Liberals.

The government will be supported in parliament by its far-right ally, the anti-immigration, nationalist Sweden Democrats.

‘I am thankful and glad for the trust I have received from parliament and also considerably humble before the tasks ahead of us,’ Kristersson told a press conference following Monday’s vote.

He is expected to present his new government on Tuesday.

AFP

5 (KYIV, 17 OCT, AFP) – Russian attacks on Ukraine’s capital and eastern region of Sumy killed at least eight people today, Ukrainian officials said after dozens of drones were launched at Kyiv.

The emergency services said the overall toll in the capital rose to four in the wake of Russian attacks that badly damaged a residential building.

‘Four people died and three were taken to hospital,’ it said. Two rescue workers were also wounded, it added.

Mayor Vitali Klitschko said a pregnant wife and her young husband were among the dead in Kyiv.

‘A husband and wife who were expecting a child. The woman was six months pregnant,’ he said on social media.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency