Otjiwarongo SDFN members receive new houses

Forty-six members of the Shack Dwellers' Federation of Namibia (SDFN) at Otjiwarongo on Tuesday officially received keys to their new brick houses constructed under the federation.

The Minister of Urban and Rural Development, Peya Mushelenga handed over the house and also used the same platform to launch the construction of other 17 new houses under the same programme at the town.

The minister explained that out of these 46 new houses, 26 were funded by his ministry, 10 by the B2gold Mine Namibia and the remaining 10 others supported by the Standard Bank's buy a brick national project

We are all happy with this project and we want to continue withe project during this 2019/2020 financial year to construct a total of 342 other affordable houses countrywide with a spending of N.dollars 25 million, he said.

On his part, the Otjiwarongo Mayor Bennes Haimbondi said the municipality of Otjiwarongo had sold the 65 plots unserviced to members of the federation in 2015.

Haimbondi said the 65 plots measuring between 345 and 600 square metres were each sold to members at N.dollars 40 per square metres on a residential area situated northeast of the Tsaraxa-Aibes Combined School.

The federation's network facilitator at Otjiwarongo, Ingrid Kasetura in an interview with Nampa said her members serviced the piece of land that was given to them by the municipality as they dug trenches themselves and laid down the water and sewerage pipelines in 2017.

Kasetura added that it is the members of the federation who manufactured bricks for their houses and used some of the experienced contractors amongst themselves to build the houses.

The Otjiwarongo branch has a total of 388 members for the federation who are active, and majority of whom are women, she said.

The newly constructed houses has a sleeping room, kitchen and bathroom with a provision for an extension in the future, and were each built at a cost of N.dollars 35 000, said Kasetura.

We are determined to provide decent and affordable houses to our members who attends our Sunday meetings and who have also paid up a once-off contribution fee of N.dollars 800, she said.

Several other beneficiaries here said they are unemployed and they called on other residents of the town in need of decent houses to join the federation so that they can also benefit.

Source: Namibia Press Agency