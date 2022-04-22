Otjiwarongo’s Lothar von Trotha street to be renamed

The 840-metre street in an affluent suburb of Otjiwarongo’s Extension 5 named after former German military commander, Lothar von Trotha will be renamed after the town’s business tycoon Theo Borstlap.

According to the Otjiwarongo Municipality spokesperson, Adelheid Shilongo on Thursday, the municipality’s newly established street and township naming and renaming committee has proposed the street name change, to be done in two weeks' time.

“Borstlap is a business tycoon with an outstanding contribution towards the social and economic development of Otjiwarongo, and who resides in Von Trotha Street,” said Shilongo.

She added that other residents with achievements in the areas of culture, education, sports and social activities amongst others can also be recommended.

Borstlap who owns Etamba Plaza Shopping Mall also runs Theo’s Superspar located in a strategic business area of the town and owns residential properties out for rent, as well as commercial properties such as office complexes hosting companies, medical centres and pharmacies in the town.

'The municipality thus invites residents of Otjiwarongo who object to the renaming of the Von Trotha Street to motivate their objections and forward their letters to the chief executive officer (CEO) before 28 April 2022,' she said.

Former Okakarara Constituency Councillor, Vetaruhe Kandorozu in 2016 and 2017 expressed dismay over the Von Trotha Street signboards which stood tall in Extension 5, saying “this Von Trotha was the colonial army commander whom during the 1904-1908 genocide war oversaw the execution of thousands of Nama and Ovaherero people in Namibia.”

The new Otjiwarongo street naming committee comprises Moses Matyayi, the town’s CEO who serves as its chairperson, Mayor Gottlieb Shivute, local authority councillor Sebetius Guiteb and Shilongo.

The community on the committee is represented by Moderatha Shaduka, Hertha Bukasa, Mario Mberira and Festus Vizembua.

Source: The Namibia Press Agency