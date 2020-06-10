Otjozondjupa crop farmers urged to register for seed multiplication project

The Ministry of Agriculture, Water and Lad Reform in the Otjozondjupa Region has called on interested crop farmers in the region to register their names at the Otjiwarongo office in order benefit from a seed multiplication project being implemented this year.

Otjiwarongo agricultural extension technician, Saima Nambuli in an interview with Nampa on Wednesday said the ministry is implementing a new seed multiplication project targeting crop farmers in various regions.

Nambuli said the project being co-funded by the African Development Bank, intends to register and select crop producers from the commercial and communal areas.

Farmers that will qualify from the project’s registered list would then receive training, free crop seeds of their choices, ploughing and weeding services as well as a lucrative market for their produce harvested, she said.

The same project is also expected to be implemented in regions of Kunene North, Omusati, Oshana, Zambezi, Kavango East, Kavango West, Ohangwena and Omaheke where crop cultivation normally takes place during rainy seasons on annual basis.

“I am now calling on all crop farmers in Otjozondjupa to contact our offices in Otjiwarongo where they can register or obtain the whole information on this new project,” she said.

The registrations of farmers started on 04 June 2020 to 06 July this year at Otjiwarongo.

Interested farmers from the region should be able to provide certified copies of their identity cards and proof of ownership of land in the communal or commercial areas they intend to cultivate.

Source: Namibia Press Agency