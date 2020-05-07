Otjozondjupa governor calls for decent treatment of livestock herders

Governor of the Otjozondjupa Region on Thursday called on farmers in the region to provide a decent treatment, good pay and care to all cattle herders at their respective communal and commercial farms.

James Uerikua said this Thursday morning at Okakarara in a meeting he held with the members of the Okakarara Farmers Association.

The governor wants to see cattle herders, their children and other family members residing with them being provided with decent lining standards, homes, education and basic needs than to allegedly treat them like second class citizens.

He said it hurts him when he sees some cattle herders’ children supposedly being in schools, but are left on farms to look after the livestocks, while children of the farmers’ are taken to decent and quality schools.

“We cannot allow this situation anymore. Cattle herders are human beings like any other, and their children deserve better education,” he said.

Vice chairperson of the Okakarara Farmer Association, Elia Kandjii at the same meeting concurred with governor Uerikua on providing humane treatment to the herders.

Kandjii said his association has nearly 2 000 farmers in and around Okakarara, which translates that each is expected to have a cattle herder, who probably has children.

The newly appointed governor also used the same platform meeting to call on the communal farmers in the constituency to start thinking value addition to their livestock and crops they produce.

He said days are gone for them (farmers) to keep selling livestock at auctions, as this is merely a trend that sends out jobs to other countries where value is added on the meat of their livestock.

“In this region, we need an abattoir where we would start to sell our livestock, slaughter them and add value to the meat, so that our local markets can sell back to us products we need at affordable prices,” he said.

Uerikua said some products being imported into the country, can be assembled, manufactured and processed by the local people.

He thus urged farmers in the Okakarara Constituency to start thinking how to improve and diversify their farming methods to produce top quality food for everyone and for sale.

Source: Namibia Press Agency