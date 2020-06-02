Otjozondjupa governor wants establishment of regional development masterplan

The Otjozondjupa governor on Tuesday expressed interest to establish a regional development masterplan document to be compiled from all constituency and local authority councils in Otjozondjupa.

James Uerikua expressed his interest at Otjiwarongo on Tuesday morning at a consultative meeting he held with the regional and local authority councillors of the Okakarara Constituency.

Uerikua said his idea of consulting the regional and local authority councillors is aimed at profiling all existing infrastructures, planned development programmes and projects to create a one regional profile document.

“We don’t want to see development activities taking place in silos. We want them to be coordinated and with this bottom up approach we will achieve,” he said.

Uerikua at the same meeting stated that a draft regional development masterplan should come from these consultative meetings he is holding with the councillors, mostly from the presentations and discussions to be made at the meetings.

The governor also indicated to hold similar consultative meetings during this week with the local authority and regional leaderships of Okahandja, Otavi, Grootfontein, Omatako and Tsumkwe.

He said the intended masterplan document is also aimed at assisting and persuading Government offices in the region to speak to each other on activities of development taking place or planned in each constituency and at its local government authorities.

“We need to take the region forward as a one united people. No tribalism, racism or regionalism,” he said.

Otjozondjupa has a population of more than 145 000 into its seven constituencies of Omatako, Okahandja, Otjiwarongo, Okakarara, Otavi, Grootfontein and Tsumkwe.

Source: Namibia Press Agency