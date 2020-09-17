Otjozondjupa police seek public assistance in tracing escapees

The police in the Otjozondjupa Region on Thursday called on the public to assist with information that might lead to the rearrest of two trial-awaiting prisoners who escaped from police custody at Okahandja some two weeks ago.

The Namibian Police Force’s (NamPol) spokesperson for the region, Inspector Maureen Mbeha in an interview with Nampa on Thursday said the two prisoners formed part of five inmates who allegedly escaped from the police holding cells at Okahandja on 02 September this year.

The two prisoners still on the run are Nande Aimbinga, who faces a charge of rape, and Uunona Shilongo who faces charges of stock theft.

All five prisoners were initially arrested in 2019, and on 02 September 2020 they allegedly cut through the burglar bars to their holding cells and exited the Okahandja Police Station building through the roof.

The three other escapees who were with the two are Benjamin Kheibeb, accused of murder; Enrico Gaeseb charged with rape and Danny Booi, who is charged with stock theft.

The trio was rearrested in the Okahandja area on 04 September 2020 and appeared in the town’s magistrate court the same day on the additional charge of escaping from lawful police custody.

It is suspected that the five inmates might have escaped from the cells between 20h00 and 22h00 on 02 September, said Mbeha.

She warned the public not to harbour or attempt to apprehend Shilongo and Aimbinga as the two are considered to be dangerous.

“I call on the general public with information to report to us or to any nearest police station on their whereabouts,” she said.

Source: Namibia Press Agency