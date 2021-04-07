Otjozondjupa Regional Council accused of failing to maintain government buildings

The Otjozondjupa Regional Council faces accusations of failing to maintain government properties assigned to it by the ministry of works at Otjiwarongo.

The regional council has been assigned several government buildings and unoccupied plots in Swembad and Son roads at Otjiwarongo, which are allegedly surrounded by grass and shrubs.

The Otjozondjupa Control Works Inspector in the Ministry of Works and Transport at Otjiwarongo, Sackaria Hatutale, on Wednesday said he is aware of such government buildings assigned to the regional council and other ministries at Otjiwarongo, which are not well maintained.

He told Nampa in an interview that therefore, any cleaning and maintenance of these houses, offices, or plots assigned to the regional council must be done by the beneficiary organisation as it was agreed in official documents.

“As it stands, it is their responsibility to clean and maintain such buildings. It cannot be us at works,” he said.

Hatutale further stated that on 23 February 2021, his office even reminded in writing the regional council and other government ministries in the region to keep the assigned government properties in a good state.

He said the regional council was also requested in the same letter to return back those government buildings assigned to it which it does not need anymore so that they are converted into pool properties.

Public Relations Officer at the Otjozondjupa Regional Council, Cornelia Shikongo, on Wednesday also told this news agency that her employer is aware of the yards and plots assigned to it in Son and Swembad streets that need to be cleaned.

“At the moment we have some casual workers recruited by the regional council to clean the grass at those buildings,” she said.

Shikongo, however, did not outline when they (casual workers) would start cleaning the buildings or complete their temporary duties.

