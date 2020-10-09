Otjozondjupa Regional Council launches livestock distribution programme

A livestock distribution programme aimed at empowering small-scale rural farmers in the Otjozondjupa Region was on Thursday launched at Farm Rudenau in the Okahandja Constituency.

The programme is an initiative of the Otjozondjupa Regional Council, and was officially launched by the Minister of Urban and Rural Development, Erastus Uutoni.

Rudenau is situated approximately 30 kilometres southwest of Okahandja, where a small community under the !Khomanin Traditional Authority has been residing since 1981.

The community’s traditional leader, David Gariseb on behalf of the community on Thursday received 21 goats and 11 cattle from the programme.

In his official remarks, Uutoni said his ministry has a solid mandate to develop rural areas through the regional councils.

“We do not only provide urban houses and townland services, we also develop the rural areas through our different programmes,” said Uutoni.

He further stated that through this livestock support programme to rural farmers in Otjozondjupa, Government is convinced that the benefiting community members would improve their livelihood.

He added that Government would like to see the residents of Rudenau creating employment and wealth for themselves through agriculture.

Uutoni explained that the Otjozondjupa Regional Council during the 2019/20 financial year budgeted N.dollars 900 000 for this programme where some identified communal farmers in Omatako, Okakarara, Otjiwarongo, Grootfontein and Tsumkwe constituencies will receive livestock as a donation.

Fifty-four goats and 101 chicken will be distributed in the Omatako Constituency through the same programme next week.

“Okakarara will then follow with 16 goats and 101 chicken, 16 goats for Otjiwarongo, 11 cattle for Grootfontein and 70 goats for Tsumkwe,” he said.

Constituency offices are tasked with the identifications of beneficiaries.

The event on Thursday was amongst others attended by Deputy Minister of Urban and Rural Development, Derek Klazen and his Executive Director, Daniel Nghidinua.

Source: Namibia Press Agency