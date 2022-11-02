Otjozondjupa Swapo readies to host top three party contestants Saturday

The candidates vying for the top three political positions in the Swapo Party are expected to visit and make presentations to the 42 delegates of the Otjozondjupa Region who will attend the seventh congress of the party later in November.

Otjozondjupa Swapo Party coordinator, Imms Namaseb in an interview with Nampa on Tuesday said all nine candidates are expected to attend the political engagements at the Swanevelder Community Hall in Otjiwarongo on Saturday.

“The engagements will take place from 08h00 until 18h00 on Saturday, and the discussion will be limited only to the candidates and the delegates from the region. No members of the public are allowed to attend the sessions,” said Namaseb.

He further stated that each candidate will be allowed to engage delegates for a period not exceeding one hour for both presentations and questions.

The candidates are Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila and Pohamba Shifeta vying for the position of Swapo Party vice president, while Sophia Shaningwa and Armas Amukwiyu are contesting the position of secretary-general (SG), said Namaseb.

For the position of Swapo deputy SG, the candidates are Uahekua Herunga, Lucia Witbooi, Evelyn Nawases-Tayele and Hamutenya David.

Herunga is a former Deputy Minister of Environment, Forestry and Tourism, while Witbooi and Nawases-Tayele are members of parliament and David is the Kavango West regional Swapo Party coordinator.

Nandi-Ndaitwah is the current Swapo vice president, Kuugongelwa-Amadhila is the Prime Minister and Shifeta the Minister of Environment, Forestry and Tourism.

Shaningwa is the serving Swapo Party SG, while Amukwiyu is the Oshikoto Regional Swapo party coordinator.

“We will do our best to host them peacefully, so that we can continue to be united even after the congress which will run from 24 to 28 November this year in Windhoek,” he said.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency