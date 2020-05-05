Oukwanyama denies appointment of Chinese village leader rumour

Oukwanyama Traditional Authority’s (OTA) attention was drawn to a voice-clip widely circulated on a social media platforms suggesting that OTA will soon appoint in its area of jurisdiction a Chinese national as a village leader.

Chairperson of OTA Council, George Nelulu said this in a statement issued on Monday. He stated that the clip went further to insinuate that he was playing a role in the installation of the unnamed Chinese national as village leader.

“Those parroting these falsehoods did not even mention the name of the village in question, apart from indicating that it is in the east of Eenhana,” reads Nelulu’s statement.

OTA, Nelulu said, wishes to inform people falling under its jurisdiction and the public at large that there is no truth in the matter and that the initiators of the clip should be condemned.

According to him, OTA is also calling on the people under its jurisdiction to remain calm, focused and vigilant with a view to detect false propaganda that is aimed at tarnishing its good name and the people under its jurisdiction.

Nelulu went on to say OTA is the only source of credible information related to its traditional matters and does not relay information on issues of governance using voice clips by anonymous persons.

“OTA calls on its subjects to remain united and observe regulations as deemed necessary to fight Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic,” Nelulu concluded.

Source: Namibia Press Agency