Oukwanyama leader says 2021 was “an ugly year”

The leader of the Oukwanyama Traditional Authority, Meekulu Martha Mwadinomho Kristian yaNelumbu, has described 2021 as “an ugly year” due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It took leaders working with me, it took my secretary, it took chiefs, and I was not even allowed to bury them. We lost many other leaders, not just in Oukwanyama but in the country, and it took our families and our people. It was indeed a painful year,” she said in a recent interview with Nampa while reflecting on 2021 and discussing her hopes for 2022.

YaNelumbu said looking back at the havoc wreaked by the pandemic, it is disappointing and painful to see people still disregarding COVID-19 regulations and refusing to get vaccinated.

“The Ministry of Health and the doctors are saying we should get vaccinated so that our bodies have weapons to fight the virus and so that even when we get the virus, we do not end up dying, and that is my call to my people, to go and get vaccinated to protect themselves and their families. Some were saying they will not get vaccinated if leaders are not vaccinated. We went and got vaccinated, publicly. I am fully vaccinated and I am still fine, I am alive, I did not get any side effects from the injection, and I encourage others to do the same.”

She further said it makes her feel sad and disappointed when people refuse to get vaccinated and comply with regulations.

“It is as if they have not felt the pain caused by the pandemic,” she added.

Speaking about other challenges faced by the Oukwanyama Traditional Authority, the leader said land disputes, housing and leadership battles characterised 2021.

“Going into 2022, I wish for peace, unity and cooperation. I hope that we will mitigate the spread of COVID-19. My message to my people is to work hard and plough their fields. I want shebeens to open in the afternoons, after people have worked in their fields.”

She urged her subjects to stop heading to shebeens immediately upon waking up.

“They must wake up and go to their fields to cultivate so that we don’t depend on the government to feed us. We always want to say government must help us, but that should not happen while we are seated, doing nothing. I want people to work their fields,” YaNelumbu pleaded.

She also called for people to consume alcohol responsibly, noting that many crimes in Namibia are a consequence of alcohol consumption.

“Our children are not behaving because of alcohol. It is making them do shocking things. I cannot say shebeens must close altogether, but I am asking that we drink responsibly.”

