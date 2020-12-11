Our aim is to qualify for U-20 Afcon: Britz

James Britz, the coach of the Under-20 national football team, has said their goal at the moment is to qualify for the Total U-20 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) which takes place in Mauritania in 2021.

In an interview that posted on the Namibia Football Association Instagram page, the coach said they achieved their first objective of reaching the semi-finals but their goal has now been shifted.

“We now have another objective after we reached the semi-finals and that one is to reach the final because we would also qualify for the U-20 Afcon that will be held next year,” he said.

Britz added that Angola has a strong squad and his technical team is aware of it after watching their games.

“They are a good side of players that is physically strong and fast. This group of players competed at the World Cup and played our boys in the U-17 competition some years back, where they beat our boys 7-0,” Britz said.

Namibia, who qualified as best runner-up in Group B after finishing second with six points, stands a chance of qualifying for the Total U-20 Afcon.

The two teams that reach the finals will automatically book their spot at the Total U-20 Afcon taking place in Mauritania next year since the Cosafa tournament is being used as qualifiers for countries in the southern region of Africa.

Namibia’s match against Angola in the semi-finals of the competition will take place in Nelson Mandela Bay, South Africa at 12h00 on Friday.

Source: Namibia Press Agency