Outapi crowned overall winner of teachers’ tourney at Rundu

The annual All Seasons Kavango Teachers Tournament concluded at the Rundu Sports Stadium on Sunday, with Outapi circuit winning the football and netball categories.

The tournament kicked off on Thursday, bringing together 28 circuits in the Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture from the Kavango East and West, Oshana, Oshikoto and Ohangwena regions to compete for top honours in football, netball and volleyball.

Outapi won the football category after beating Rundu circuit in the finals, while Ncuncuni took the third position.

In the netball category, Kambimba came second, and Ncamagoro circuit took the third position.

Outapi walked away with N.dollars 8 000, a floating trophy and gold medals in the football category while Rundu circuit received N.dollars 5 000 and silver medals. Ncuncuni got N.dollars 3 000 with bronze medals.

For netball, Outapi circuit won N.dollars 5 000 plus a floating trophy and gold medals, while Kambimba received N.dollars 3 000 with silver medals. Ncamagoro circuit in third walked away with N.dollars 2 000 and bronze medals.

In the volleyball category, Rundu circuit won N.dollars 5 000, a floating trophy and gold medals, while Ndiyona won N.dollars 3 000 and silver medals.

Mukwe collected bronze medals and N.dollars 2 000.

Chairperson of the organising committee of the event, Chester Mutangara, said he was satisfied that the tournament was a success as they achieved what they hoped for, bringing all 28 circuits in the five regions together.

“The main purpose of the tournament was to bring teachers from these regions together, which will encourage school learners to love sports as sports bring people together,” he said.

Mutangara thanked All Seasons as the sponsor of the event.

