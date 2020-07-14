Outapi man arrested for possessing 601 rounds of ammunition

A resident of Outapi in the Omusati Region was arrested for being in possession of 601 rounds of ammunition and one elephant tail on 07 July 2020.

This is according to the weekly wildlife crime report for 06 to 12 July 2020 issued on Monday by the Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism (MEFT), which said John Heita (age not disclosed) appeared before the Outapi Magistrate’s Court on 08 July 2020 and was charged with contravening the Controlled Wildlife Products Act of 2008, as well as section 33 of the Arms and Ammunition Act.

Meanwhile, a resident of Onesi in the Omusati Region was also arrested on Friday for being in possession of three live tortoises.

The crime report noted that Soiny Nakamwe (age not disclosed) appeared before the Outapi Magistrate’s Court on Monday and was charged with contravening the Controlled Wildlife Products Act of 2008.

The report indicated that cases are only reported after suspects have been appeared before court.

“All the cases registered, the arrest or seizures were made by a combination of law enforcement agencies Namibian Police Force, Namibia Defence Force, MEFT and private agencies,” it noted.

The report further noted that finalised wildlife crime cases from 06 to 12 July 2020 include six men from Windhoek in the Khomas Region, who were sentenced on 01 July 2020 and pleaded guilty for possessing one pangolin skin and one live pangolin.

It said the accused persons were sentenced to a fine of N.dollars 15 000 or 36 months imprisonment.

Equally, two men from Nkurenkuru in the Kavongo West Region were arrested on 07 July 2020 and pleaded guilty for possessing one pangolin skin and were subsequently sentenced to a N.dollars 20 000 fine or 48 months imprisonment.

Source: Namibia Press Agency