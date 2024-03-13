Outapi mayor raises concern over theft of manhole covers

OUTAPI: Outapi Mayor, Selma Asino-Shaumbako, has expressed dismay over the theft of the town council's sewer manhole covers by unknown individuals. In an interview with Nampa on Wednesday, Asino-Shaumbako expressed concern about the theft, not only because it is stolen property but also because open sanitary manholes pose a serious danger to the town's inhabitants. 'As a council, we are dealing with an issue where thieves have taken the sewer covers, which now poses a danger to our people,' she said. The mayor pleaded with residents to refrain from such actions, since they cause the town's development to be delayed and funds meant for future development in the town to be diverted. According to Asino-Shaumbako, the matter was reported to the police and is under investigation. Moreover, she indicated that the council is busy replacing the covers and urged residents to remain vigilant and to report any suspicious activities, either at the Outapi Police Station or the council office. Source: The Namibia Pr ess Agency