Outgoing British High Commissioner bids farewell to Geingob

Outgoing British High Commissioner to Namibia, Kate Airey bade farewell to President Hage Geingob at State House on Monday.

Airey was appointed as the British High Commissioner to the Republic of Namibia in November 2017 and started in January 2018.

Airey, in a media statement by the Namibian Presidency was quoted as saying that during her tenure, official development doubled from three to six million British pounds and the United Kingdom (UK) government is working with the Namibian government ministries to ensure joint prosperity.

“The UK government is working with the Ministry of Trade to ensure joint prosperity by accelerating trade between the two countries. The UK government was assisting the Ministry of Finance with working tools and models that are aimed at creating efficient work progress,” Airey said.

She added that over 300 000 British pounds will be availed to Namibian families that are struggling as a result of the global COVID-19 pandemic and the assistance in the form of food and medical aid will be delivered through the International Red Cross Society.

On his part, Geingob thanked Airey for her services and hard work and acknowledged the good bilateral relations between Namibia and the UK.

“Airey’s excellent work in the country is as a result of the relationships she had built and the respect she accorded to Namibians,” said Geingob.

The Head of State informed Airey that the Namibian government is busy preparing the Harambee Prosperity Plan II in order to aid economic recovery and fast-track development.

On building a robust democracy Geingob said: “When diplomacy fails, people go to war. The protests show you that Namibians have hope and do believe in the ability of the elected Government to solve problems.”

Namibians recently protested against gender-based violence following a series of murder and rape incidents against women.

Source: Namibia Press Agency