Outjo residents demonstrate against jobs for struggle kids

More than 50 Outjo residents in the Kunene Region on Friday demonstrated against a government decision to appoint nine children of the liberation struggle in permanent jobs at public institutions at the town.

The residents marched from the Etoshapoort township to the Outjo Constituency office and later to the state hospital where they handed petitions.

Community members had indicated that a total of nine children of the liberation struggle allegedly secured jobs in very unfair manner at the Outjo State Hospital, Outjo Primary School and Ministry of Agriculture, Water and Forestry's Division of Veterinary Services on positions of cleaners and workhands.

The residents accused government of being unfair to them for allegedly giving preferential treatment to children of the liberation struggle while unemployment in Outjo is very high.

The group asked how come the five new cleaners at the hospital were offered an official accommodation in a medical doctor's house, while nurses and other health workers at the same hospital are renting accommodation around town.

The residents then called on government to reverse its decision and withdraw all appointment letters on the positions so that the processes according to the stipulated recruiting procedures in the public sector can start over.

We can also clean and push wheelbarrows. What is so special with this group of people to be given free jobs which we can also do at our towns? reads a placard carried by one community member.

The group concluded with a demand to government to remove the nine struggle kids from Outjo, saying if not then their demonstrations will continue until such a time they are listened to.

They then camped near entrance of the Outjo State Hospital, saying they will be camping there until their demands are met by government.

Acting Outjo Senior Medical Officer, Dr Alice Kabongo received their petition and promised to forward it to the Ministry of Health and Social Services in the capital that allegedly deployed these new cleaners (children of the liberation struggle) to Outjo on Monday.

On his part, Outjo Constituency Councillor Johannes Antsino said he will hold a meeting with the Kunene Regional Governor, Marius Sheya on the issue.

Residents of Okakarara, Okakamatapati and Coblenz in the Otjozondjupa Region in 2019 also demonstrated against government for deploying 13 children of the liberation struggle to different settlements on posts of cleaners, workhands and labourers.

Source: Namibia Press Agency