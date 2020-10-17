Outjo residents march against alleged poor delivery of municipal services

Nearly 50 residents of Outjo on Friday staged a peaceful demonstration against the alleged poor services offered by the municipality at the town.

The residents marched from Etosharpoort township to the Outjo Constituency office where they met councillor Johannes Antsino, and thereafter proceeded to the municipality where they were received by the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Josef /Urib.

The group did not hand over a petition to Antsino or /Urib, saying their demonstration was a follow up on the demonstrations of 2018 and 2019, which had not been successful in changing anything in addressing the alleged poor delivery of services by the municipality.

“We are tired of the bucket toilet system in the informal areas where we live. We don’t want this primitive toilet system in an urban area,” said one of the protestors,’ Alex Haoseb.

Another resident, Koos Mazenge, urged Antsino and /Urib to complete the N.dollars 5 million sewage project which has been on hold since June this year.

He said the the project was supposed to solve many problems related to ablution, but it had been stopped without an explanation given to the residents.

Another resident, Petronella Guidao-Oas requested Antsino to start respecting residents and attend to their social problems since they are the people who voted him into power as a constituency councillor.

Antsino is also a National Council member, representing the Kunene Region.

Antsino and /Urib replied to the group by asking them to write their concerns and address them to the municipality’s local authority councillors.

/Urib was also asked about the other petitions the group had submitted to him in 2018 and 2019 on the same issues, and he said that their concerns were handed over to the local authority councillors.

“The right people to address your concerns are the local authority councillors, so write again or put up an appointment with them for you to sit and hold a discussion,” said /Urib.

The group was then escorted back to Etosharpoort by the Namibian Police Force.

