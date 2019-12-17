Outstanding DNA results delay NIMT double murder case

Incomplete analysis of DNA results on evidence from the case of the Namibia Institution for Mining and Technology (NIMT) double murders of its bosses, have led to another postponement of the case.

Director and deputy director Eckhart Mueller and Heimo Hellwig were shot to death in front of the institution's office block in Arandis on 15 April 2019, with former NIMT instructor Ernst Lichtenstrasser as the accused in the matter.

According to state prosecutor Johannes Shangadhi on Tuesday, during an appearance in the Swakopmund Magistrate Court, the state needed more time until 18 February 2020 in order to finalise investigations which were incomplete.

Given the magnitude and complexity of this case, the state deems it fair and necessary for the court to grant it this period of time to allow investigations to finish, Shangadhi said.

Investigating officer in the case Johan Geiseb during his testimony, told the court that clothing items and a gun holster were still being examined at a forensics laboratory in Windhoek.

He said that although he was not certain that the process would be completed within the months left to the next case date, it had commenced and progress has been made on it.

Geiseb said that 51 items in total were submitted for analysis on 21 May 2019 and examination on 50 of them was completed and readily available for use in court.

Lichtenstrasser's lawyer Trevor Brockerhoff argued that the state has already had sufficient time to complete their investigations on the case and that more time would not be fair to his client.

My fear is that 18 February would arrive and we would still find ourselves in the same position, with incomplete investigations, he stressed.

The case was presided over by Magistrate Nelao Brown, who did grant the state a few more months in order to complete their investigations.

Brown who stated that the delay is not an unreasonable one, commended the progress done on the case so far in just a period of seven months since it commenced, adding that these are good strides made on such a complex case.

