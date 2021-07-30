Over 350 NYS trainees graduate in civic training at Rietfontein

More than 350 trainees of the National Youth Service (NYS) at the Rietfontein centre in the Otjozondjupa Region on Friday graduated after they completed six months of civic training.

The training was aimed at instilling discipline, transforming their physical fitness and shaping their patriotism.

The 351 students were trained by members of the Namibian Defence Force (NDF) who were hired by the NYS. They were recruited from all 121 constituencies in Namibia.

The trainees received certificates of completion.

President Hage Geingob in a statement delivered on his behalf by Vice President Nangolo Mbumba said the civic training by the NYS is a good course aimed at reshaping the minds of young people who so wish to study at the institution, before they start their specialised vocational training course.

“I am happy to see you completing this first part of your career at NYS. We want you to continue to remain disciplined, skilled and patriotic to your country,” he said.

Chairperson of the NYS Board of Directors, Dr Emma Leornard while congratulating the graduates said the trainees can now be deployed to different institutions as security officers or they can choose to continue specialising in vocational courses offered by NYS in plumbing, auto mechanics, joinery, bricklaying, metal fabrication, hairdressing, hospitality, office administration, crop and animal husbandry, cloth production, and heavy-duty driving, amongst others.

Speaking on behalf of the graduates, Unice Daniel described the past six months at the institution as being tough.

Daniel was awarded a trophy as the overall best performer of the 12th intake of the NYS in 2021.

Five other graduate trainees also received trophies in categories of fitness, most disciplined and most improved students.

Deputy Minister of Sport, Youth and National Service Emma Kantema-Gaomas, Otjozondjupa Governor James Uerikua and NYS Commissioner Dr Felix Musukubili amongst others also attended the event.

