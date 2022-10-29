Over 380 trainees of the National Youth Service (NYS) at the Rietfontein centre in the Otjozondjupa Region, graduated with certificates yesterday after the completion of six months of basic civic training.

The Minister of Sport, Youth and National Service, Agnes Tjongarero officiated at the pass-out parade of the 385 trainees.

Tjongarero in her remarks said the training was largely aimed at instilling discipline in the trainees as well as the good character of patriotism while transforming their physical fitness.

She said the students were jointly trained by 28 instructors of the Namibian Defence Force and the Namibian Police Force who were hired by the NYS on 03 May this year.

“The trainees were recruited from all 121 constituencies of Namibia, and they received certificates of completion,” she said.

(NAMPA)

MS/EK/AS

2 (JOHANNESBURG, 28 OCT, AFP) – Investigations by South Africa’s ombudswoman into a scandal involving a 2020 burglary at President Cyril Ramaphosa’s farmhouse that allegedly found a haul of dollar bills stashed inside furniture could take at least two years, she said today.

The scandal erupted in June after a former national spy boss filed a police complaint, alleging that Ramaphosa concealed some four million dollars in cash and arranged for the burglars to be kidnapped and questioned, and then bribed them into silence.

‘Ours is not a political calendar,’ but ‘we would like to finalise our investigation before two years,’ said interim ombudswoman Kholeka Gcaleka, whose office is known as the Public Protector.

‘We must trace leads, involving multiple state organs, we cannot take any shortcuts. It needs to be a legally sound report to stand the test of scrutiny,’ she said at a news conference organised for foreign correspondents.

Her office, along with the police, is probing a case which has raised accusations of money-laundering and corruption by the 69-year-old president.

AFP

3 (ABIDJAN, 28 OCT, AFP) – A powerful jihadist group has claimed responsibility for an attack Monday on an army base in northern Burkina Faso, adding it had also freed scores of prisoners in addition to killing 10 soldiers.

The Support Group for Islam and Muslims (GSIM), which is linked to Al-Qaeda, said today that its militants carried out the attack on the base in Djibo, according to a statement authenticated by SITE, a US group monitoring jihadists.

The army said at least 10 soldiers died and around 50 were wounded in a ‘terrorist’ assault on the 14th regiment but made no mention of prisoners released.

The army added it killed 18 ‘terrorists’ in mopping-up operations.

GSIM said its fighters ‘killed 10 military personnel and injured dozens more, in addition to freeing 67 prisoners.’

AFP

4 (LAHORE, 28 OCT, AFP) – Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan launched a so-called ‘long march’ today on the capital Islamabad to demand early elections, piling pressure on a government already in crisis.

The former international cricket star was booted from office in April by a no-confidence vote after defections by some of his coalition partners, but he retains mass public support in the South Asian country.

Thousands of people gathered in the eastern city of Lahore, from where a convoy began the 380-kilometre journey to the capital, expected to take around a week with rallies planned along the route.

Khan was voted into power in 2018 on an anti-corruption platform by an electorate tired of dynastic politics, but his mishandling of the economy – and falling out with a military accused of helping his rise – sealed his fate.

Since then, he has railed against the establishment and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s government, which he says was imposed on Pakistan by a ‘conspiracy’ involving the United States.

AFP

5 (MANILA, 28 OCT, XINHUA) – The death toll has risen to 31 and more were found missing after a strong overnight downpour flooded a number of towns in the Maguindanao province in southern Philippines, a local official said today.

Naguib Sinarimbo, interior and local government minister of Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM), said the victims died from drowning and landslides, and warned the causalities may rise further as the rescue operation was going on.

Maguindanao is a province in the BARMM.

Nine towns in Maguindanao were severely flooded, and most parts of Cotabato City in the BARMM, were underwater for the first time in years, he added.

Army Major General Roy Galido, commander of the Army’s 6th Infantry Division, told a radio interview that dozens of houses in Datu Odin Sinsuat were buried in the landslide.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency