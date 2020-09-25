Over 500 hectares of grazing land destroyed by locusts in Zambezi

Minister of Agriculture, Water and Forestry, Calle Schlettwein said a total area of 4 002 square kilometres has been invaded and thus far 500 hectares of grazing land destroyed by the African migratory red locust in the Zambezi Region.

Schlettwein said this in the National Assembly on Thursday while giving an update on the latest situation of the locust outbreak in Zambezi.

He said this was the second outbreak in the region this year following the first outbreak in February, and the ministry is now receiving reports on a daily basis about the presence of the locust which since 12 August spread to areas like Muzi, Namiyundu, Ivilivizi, Lusese, Ihaha, Nakabolelwa, Masikili, Malindi, lbbu, Ngala, Muyako, Mahundu, Machita, Kikiya, Kanono, Muketela, Linyanti, Chinchimani and Kapani.

“Following the reports on the outbreak, a spraying team comprising 35 staff trained in methods to combat outbreaks from different agricultural development centres across the country has been deployed. Six vehicles, 14 mist blowers and four vehicles mounted with sprayers are being used to combat the outbreak,” said Schlettwein.

He added that the ministry has dispatched 4 175 litres of pesticides to contain the pest outbreak, and considering the vastness of the region, more resources in terms of manpower, fleet, equipment and personal protective equipment are urgently required to effectively combat the outbreak.

“The African migratory red locust has affected the northern and northeastern neighbouring countries such as Botswana, Zambia and Zimbabwe. Some of these countries are using aerial spraying methods that cause the locust to migrate to other countries. Therefore to further enhance the containment of this outbreak, the current mode of spraying needs to be complemented with aerial spraying as the spread is getting intense and also to prevent the spread of the locust to other regions within the country,” explained Schlettwein.

He noted that further outbreaks can be expected beyond the affected areas, and to contain the outbreak, more resources are required. The ministry has identified certain equipment needed as a matter of urgency, including 15 vehicle mounted sprayers, 35 mist blowers, and four single-cab and eight double-cab vehicles for the personnel and equipment.

Source: Namibia Press Agency