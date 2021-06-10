Over 60 youth graduate in basic computer literacy in Kavango East

Since 2020, over 60 young people have graduated with a certificate in basic computer skills after completing a three-month computer course with the Ministry of Information and Communication Technology (MICT) in the Kavango East Region.

The Basic Computer Literacy programme started in 2020, training 68 young people between the ages of 18 and 35 years.

MICT’s Information Officer in the Kavango East Region, Cecilia Iyambo told Nampa on Wednesday computer literacy is a very important skill to possess in today’s world and it is vital to empower the youth with the necessary ICT skills.

Iyambo said the programme was in line with the ministry’s strategic plan of 2017 to 2022 aimed at accelerating information and communication technology development, access and use for an inclusive ICT smart Namibia.

One of the graduates, Lucas Mbambo told this agency that the programme was of much assistance to him because he never knew anything about computers and he can now operate a computer on his own without any assistance.

“I think it will help me further my studies. It will also be a bonus for me if I get employed at a place that requires someone with computer skills,” said Mbambo.

Another graduate, Martha Martin said the programme was interesting and fun and since she does not have a computer at home, she has learned how to use different computer programmes like Microsoft Office Word and Excel.

She said the certificate will help her look for employment during the holidays since she is a student upgrading her subjects and she will use her skills to help others who do not know how to use computers.

“These skills will also help me assist my aunties and brothers at home if we happen to buy a computer one day,” said Martin.

The Basic Computer Literacy programme is an ongoing initiative and has so far registered over 500 youth that are to be trained in basic computer skills.

Source: Namibia Press Agency