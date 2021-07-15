Over 8 500 beneficiaries registered for old age grants in Kunene

Kunene Governor Marius Sheya said 8 536 beneficiaries were registered for the old age monthly grant in the Kunene Region and a monthly amount of approximately N.dollars 11 million was paid out during the 2020/21 Financial Year (FY).

Speaking during the State of the Region Address on Wednesday, Sheya said N.dollars 4.5 million monthly for disability grants to 3 240 beneficiaries were paid.

“Disability grant funding for students with disabilities through NSFAF, eight students with disabilities were each assisted with tuition and tuition fees for the 2020/21 financial year. Through the Individual Support Programme, 16 individuals with severe disabilities were assessed and items are being distributed to them. Seventeen pairs of crutches valued at N.dollars 40 000 and 26 wheelchairs valued at N.dollars 60 000 were sponsored by UNICEF. The wheelchairs and mobility devices meant for children are currently being distributed,” Sheya said.

He further announced that the Ministry of Home Affairs, Immigration, Safety and Security Regional Office is completed, situated in Opuwo, and cost N.dollars 25 million to construct.

During the period under review, 5 073 births were registered, 5 205 identity documents registered, 4 694 identity cards collected and 641 deaths recorded, he updated.

“With the joint outreach programme with the Ministry of Health and Social Services, the Ministry of Home Affairs, Immigration, Safety and Security registered 153 births. Through the ministry’s mobile outreach programme, 339 births were registered, 42 duplicates issued, 540 new IDs applied for, 19 data updates and 18 deaths registered.”

Meanwhile, stock theft decreased from 285 cases in the previous financial year to 104 during the period under review, while crimes associated with drugs decreased from 106 in the 2019/20 FY to 60 in the 2020/21 FY.

“Law enforcement plays a pivotal role in our societies, they maintain law and order, protect lives and property, prevent crime, reduce fears associated with crime and improve the quality of life. Work on the Namibian Police Kunene Regional Headquarters in Opuwo commenced last year, and the project is ongoing. The project is valued at N.dollars 65 million and earmarked for completion in 2022,” said Sheya.

Kamanjab Village Council completes projects of N.dollars 5.9 million in 2020/21 FY

The Kamanjab Village Council completed development projects worth N.dollars 5.9 million during the 2020/21 Financial Year (FY), Kunene Region Governor, Marius Sheya said.

Speaking at the State of the Region Address in Opuwo on Wednesday, Sheya said the village council spent N.dollars 4 million on water reticulation at Ou Rab informal settlement during the period under review.

“The village council spent N.dollars 1 million on drilling of three boreholes and installation of a pipeline to the reservoir. A total of N.dollars 210 000 was spent on the construction of sample housing units at Ou Rab informal settlement at the village. Through the Road Fund Administration funding, blading and re-gravelling of roads in Kamanjab at an amount of N.dollars 670 000 was spent,” Sheya said.

Meanwhile during the 2020/21 FY, the Khorixas Town Council completed construction of roads in the informal settlement at a cost of N.dollars 1.4 million while the council spent N.dollars 1.7 million on prepaid water meter rollout in the informal settlement.

“The council further spent N.dollars 1.3 million on sewer network rehabilitation and road maintenance took place at a cost of N.dollars 1.3 million. Private sector investment of a mall and service station was recently completed in Khorixas,” Sheya said.

At Outjo, various land development projects are planned, most awaiting financing for development to start and these include four new extensions planned with a total of 779 residential plots; two new extensions comprising 107 industrial plots while there are currently 60 residential plots for sale at the town of Outjo.

“The Outjo Council’s Social Development Project valued at N.dollars 450 000 is nearing completion. The project will house a clinic, police station, library and small study hall, municipal office, ablution block and a police holding cell. The project is fully being implemented with donations and fundraised resources from different stakeholders,” Sheya said.

Sheya added that the Opuwo Town Council through the provision of water and sewer services to 97 erven under the Shack Dwellers Federation of Namibia are in progress at a cost of N.dollars 1.3 million while construction of a stormwater channel worth N.dollars 1.1 million is in progress in Dr Kuaima Riruako Street at Opuwo.

