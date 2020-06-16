Over N.dollars 1.5 million budgeted for schools and hostels in ||Kharas

The Directorate of Education, Arts and Culture in the ||Kharas Region has budget an amount of N.dollars 1 580 000 for renovation of ablution facilities at schools and hostels to ensure clean safer environment.

The budgeted amount will also be used to fix taps, windows, install tippy taps and other repairs at schools and hostels.

Giving an update on the readiness of primary schools in the region recently Director of Education, Arts and Culture in ||Kharas, |Awebahe ||Hoeseb said schools and hostels were provided with COVID-19 funds to procure personal protective equipment such as face masks, sanitisers, hand washing soaps and thermoguns.

‘Cleaning materials were procured and delivered to schools and hostels too enhance hygiene and sanitation via deep cleaning of school building and hostel facilities. Fumigation of school buildings and hostel facilities were done,’ said ||Hoesseb.

He said the directorate has requested the ministry of Health and Social Services to dispatch health official to share information and to train school principals, teachers, hostel superintendents and other staff on measure to be employed to prevent the contracting of COVID-19.

‘They were trained on how to handle cases of persons predisposed to chronic underlying health conditions such as heart disease, hypertension, diabetes or cancer thus the ones with weaker immune system that might be less able to fight-off the virus,’ he added.

The director went on to say when the grade 0 to grade 3 learners return to school next week as part of social distancing learners will not be allowed to share chairs and desks.

‘Learners will be hand sanitised before entering schools and hostel buildings, no hugging or handshaking by learners and teachers will be allowed and learners will be screened daily when they arrive at the schools,’ said ||Hoeseb.

He said face masks will be supplied to the learners and staff members to wear at all times, deep cleaning and disinfecting and sanitising of surface will be a prominent feature.

Large class groups learners and hostel boarders will be subdivided in smaller groups to enhance the practice of physical social distancing in the class and hostel rooms.

The director urged parents with children that are school going to return their children to school next week Monday.

‘If you have a school going learner and you refuse to take them back to school that is just not an unlawful act but you will be doing a disservice to your own child because while the others are at school being taught your child will miss out and will create a backlog. Let us put our trust and faith in the government because as the citizen and the government has done well in the fight against this virus,’ he said.

He said as it stands in the community many children are playing around in the streets, not wearing masks, not practicing social distance and not even sanitising their hands and parents are not worried about their health.

‘If this kids are in the streets why should parents fear taking them to school where at least buildings are disinfected, masks are provided and things are put in place to help in containing the virus. I think they are safer at school from contracting the virus, ‘ stressed the director.

The are 35 primary school in the region that are expected to resume face to face classes on Monday.

