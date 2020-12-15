Over N.dollars 1 million availed for construction of 13 houses at Tses

The Regional Development and Equity provision Trust Fund has availed over N.dollars 1 million for the construction of 13 houses at Tses village in the ||Kharas Region.

This was revealed by the Deputy Minister of Urban and Rural Development, Derek Klazen here on Monday while handing over five houses built under the build together programme to beneficiaries.

The Trust also availed an amount of N.dollars 244 972 for the five houses to be completed after the beneficiaries were not able to compete the houses due to lack of funds.

The regional development and equity provision trust fund was established by government in terms of Act 22 of 2000, with the mandate to provide financial assistance to support the development projects and local authorities.

According to Klazen, the trust fund has to date availed about N.dollars 33.5 million for various projects in the ||Kharas Region, ranging from upgrading sewer networks, renovation of hot spring and housing.

“The trust has played a commendable role in supporting the efforts of our ministry by providing financial assistance to regional councils and local authorities, enabling them to attend to the development needs that could not be met through the development budget that is provided to the ministry and sub-national governments,” he said.

He said the provision of affordable and decent housing remains a national development priority, which requires collective action from the government, the community and other role players such as the private sector.

The deputy minister urged the Tses village council to ensure that the funds provided by central government directly or other agencies such as the trust fund for housing are used for the intended purposes.

Source: Namibia Press Agency